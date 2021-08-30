What happens on a school bus inspection

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The start of the fall semester is either days away or already underway for school districts across the Madison area, which means plenty of school buses hitting the road. A State Patrol conducted inspection for every school bus is required to ensure each vehicle is ready to transport students to and from school.

The inspection is a thorough check of everything. Lights and tier pressure are checked, alarms and emergency exits are tested - even seat cushions are tested to ensure they are secured properly.

Inspections encompass every aspect of the bus, including when it is out on a route. Part of the inspection includes following the bus to make sure other drivers are following the rules of the road.

State Patrol Inspector Teresa Buchard says that raising awareness is going to be key this school year.

“We’re doing a lot more as far as this presentation; I know last year we didn’t have in-school classes for much of the year,” said Burchard. “But we’re doing this to remind people to be safer and be aware of those buses.”

This year, the inspection also offers an opportunity to make sure any added COVID equipment is up to standard.

“With COVID, there are some additions of things that have been allowed, as far as sanitizers and curtains,” said Burchard. “And we are following up with that to make sure those are being used within our guidelines.”

While some new equipment is getting checked, the goal of the inspections remains the same: The safety of every student riding each bus.

