What’s next after eviction moratorium ends?

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -It’s been almost a year since the CDC created an eviction moratorium to keep people in their homes during the pandemic.

After some extensions, the Supreme Court officially ended the federal program on Thursday.

Landlords and renters are now looking to the future.

At the end of July, the Biden administration let the eviction moratorium lapse before the CDC extended it until October.

The Supreme Court has since weighed in and ended the program.

From July 31 to Aug. 27, in Wisconsin more than 1,200 evictions have been filed.

54 of those, filed in western Wisconsin.

“You got to remember, these evictions would have happened normally without COVID-19 for the past how many months, so there’s going to be a little catching up to do,” said Chris Mokler, the Director of Legislative Affairs for the Wisconsin Apartment.

Mokler said an eviction is something most landlords don’t want to do.

“It’s a lengthy process,” Mokler said. “You have to file and many counties there’s court ordered mediation which is a good thing, you know, but it makes a couple extra steps throughout the process. The actual eviction is a little quicker than the actual money judgement portion.”

He said the past year has brought lots of uncertainty for landlords and that may continue.

“Is it going to come back around? We’re talking about the delta variant,” Mokler said. “It’s very much unknown where the future is for the rental industry.”

Renters also face uncertainty.

“Some people were impacted almost immediately by the COVID pandemic. I mean just one or two weeks into it and they were struggling,” said Dale Karls, the communications coordinator for the Western Dairyland Economic Opportunity Council. “Other families, other individuals, maybe got by for a month or two or six months or even a year and are now struggling.”

Karls said regardless of a moratorium, one thing is consistent: resources are still available to help renters and landlords.

Since February Western Dairyland has given almost $3 million in rental assistance to landlords helping more than 700 families.

It’s also waiting for details on a new program to help homeowners.

As of last week, Wisconsin’s Department of Administration said it’s given out $54.3 million in rental assistance statewide to help over 14,000 households. There’s still $178 million in assistance available through the Wisconsin Emergency Rental Assistance Program.

If you need help paying rent in Eau Claire, Buffalo, Clark, Jackson or Trempealeau counties click HERE. If you need rental assistance in another Wisconsin county, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.