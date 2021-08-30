Wife of Sen. Jacque: “Consider placing trust in medical professionals who recommend COVID-19 vaccine”

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The wife of a Wisconsin state senator is speaking out after her husband was hospitalized earlier this month, just days after testing positive for COVID-19.

Senator Andre Jacque (R - De Pere) is still hospitalized after testing positive for the disease brought on by the novel coronavirus.

As previously reported by Action 2 News, Jacque was first confirmed to be hospitalized on Tuesday, August 17. At the time of the test result, Jacque said he was largely asymptomatic. In a statement provided by Jacque’s office at the time, the senator wrote he tested positive at the end of the prior week.

On Friday, August 20, state representative Shae Sortwell (R-Two Rivers) posted on Facebook that the senator was in “serious need of your prayers”, and added Jacque was in the hospital with “COVID induced pneumonia.”

A few days later, staff with the senator’s office confirmed Jacque was breathing with a ventilator, saying he had been intubated and put on the ventilator during the evening of Monday, August 23. At that time, his staff confirmed Jacque’s condition was stable.

On Monday, Renee Jacque, Andre’s wife, e-mailed this statement to Action 2 News:

“My children and I are filled with humble gratitude for the remarkable, compassionate medical professionals that are working tirelessly to care for Andre in the hospital. Speaking on my family’s experience, 5 of our 8 family members tested positive for COVID-19. Of the 3 fully vaccinated people in our family, there was one breakthrough case of COVID-19 with mild symptoms. While vaccination is a personal choice, I ask that those individuals who are eligible and able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine please consider placing their trust in the medical professionals who recommend it. These professionals, and their peers, are those whom we have also placed our trust in to care for my husband. We are so thankful for the generous outpour of heartfelt well wishes and sincere prayers for Andre and for our family.”

Staff and family members have not released an update on his condition as of this time. An official with the senator’s office has previously stated updates on the senator will be released as warranted.

Neither the staff for Jacque’s office, nor family members, have confirmed if the senator has received the COVID-19 vaccine.

Sen. Jacque’s brother, Pierre, spoke to our Milwaukee partner station WISN. He is asking for people to get vaccinated to prevent similar outcomes.

“While I appreciate the prayers for my brother and I understand that that’s how they feel they’re helping, I would ask them to you know, use some of the help that God has already given them to stay out of that same situation,” said Pierre Jacque.

Senator Jacque serves the 1st Senate District, which covers all of Door and Kewaunee Counties, as well as portions of Brown, Calumet and Manitowoc Counties.

