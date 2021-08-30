Wisconsin COVID-19 vaccinations reach highest weekly level in 2 months

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As COVID-19 infections soared in Wisconsin last week, the number of vaccinations also rose higher than any other week in over two months.

Last week, the Department of Health Services reports 67,893 doses were given out to Wisconsinites. You would have to go back to the week of June 13 to find a higher weekly total. Vaccinations had been on a downward slope since their peak on April 4 and didn’t start increasing again until the week of July 11.

The Pfizer vaccine received full FDA approval last Monday, with DHS urging those who were still unvaccinated to get their shot.

There have been 820 shots given out so far this week, with 5.9 million total received to date.

Overall in Wisconsin, 54.6% of residents have received at least their first COVID-19 vaccine and 51.3% have completed their vaccine series.

The state is less than 22,000 people away from reaching 3 million with a completed vaccine series. Wisconsin reached 3 million residents with at least one dose on July 27.

Nearly 900 COVID-19 cases identified Monday

After five days in a row last week with cases reported above 1,000, health officials confirmed 899 COVID-19 cases Monday.

The new seven-day rolling average for coronavirus cases increased to 1,692, which is the highest it’s been since January 20. There have been 659,323 cases confirmed since the start of the pandemic.

DHS says no new deaths were added on Monday.

