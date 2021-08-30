Advertisement

Wisconsin governor: $680K for election probe is ‘outrageous’

November 3 Wisconsin election ballot
November 3 Wisconsin election ballot
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers says it is “outrageous” that Republicans plan to spend $680,000 on an investigation into the 2020 election in the state.

Evers on Monday accused Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos of “drinking the Kool-Aid” after meeting with former President Donald Trump, who has pushed conspiracy theories that the election was stolen from him.

A Republican-controlled Assembly committee gave approval Monday, on a 5-3 party-line vote, to designating former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman as special counsel to lead the investigation ordered by Vos, assist the Assembly Elections Committee and hire investigators and others as needed.

There is no evidence of fraud on the level that would overturn President Joe Biden’s win in Wisconsin.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: Wisconsin Dells' website)
Four Ho-Chunk casinos remain closed
FILE
Catholic leaders issue new guidance for those looking to be exempt from vaccines for religious reasons
Jeffrey Halvorsen
Officials no longer looking for Arcadia-Glencoe fire chief
5 Wisconsin men arrested in undercover human trafficking investigation
More Wis. counties move into very high COVID-19 activity levels

Latest News

Sen. Ron Johnson attends briefing at Fort McCoy
Evers: GOP concerns over Afghan refugees ‘dog whistle crap’
Alex Lasry stopped by Eau Claire Wednesday.
Senate hopeful Lasry got property tax breaks in 2 states
The wife and son of a naturalized citizen in Madison, stand outside Kabul's airport
Madison agency helps Afghan refugee family flee to safety
Madison state senator stops short of apology about colleague with COVID-19