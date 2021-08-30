Advertisement

Woman killed by falling tree while mowing path in Columbia Co.

Ambulance
Ambulance(KWCH)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 9:35 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A falling red oak tree struck and killed a woman while she was riding an off-road vehicle in Columbia Co. over the weekend, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Its report stated the woman and her husband were mowing a path along Co. Highway O, in the Town of Lewiston on Sunday when the large tree fell on her.

Emergency responders rushed to the scene shortly after 3:30 p.m. on reports that she was trapped under the vehicle. Rescue crews freed her and began lifesaving measures, however the woman died on the scene, the Sheriff’s Office stated.

Her husband reportedly sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Neither her name nor the name of her husband was released.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: Wisconsin Dells' website)
Four Ho-Chunk casinos remain closed
FILE
Catholic leaders issue new guidance for those looking to be exempt from vaccines for religious reasons
Jeffrey Halvorsen
Officials no longer looking for Arcadia-Glencoe fire chief
5 Wisconsin men arrested in undercover human trafficking investigation
More Wis. counties move into very high COVID-19 activity levels

Latest News

Smoke rises from a shed fire in the Town of Dunn on Monday, August 30, 2021.
Town of Dunn shed fire sends smoke towering over Dane Co.
School Bus Inspections
School Bus Inspections
School Bus Inspections
What happens on a school bus inspection
Madison teachers union pushes for vaccine mandate