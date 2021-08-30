Woman killed by falling tree while mowing path in Columbia Co.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A falling red oak tree struck and killed a woman while she was riding an off-road vehicle in Columbia Co. over the weekend, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Its report stated the woman and her husband were mowing a path along Co. Highway O, in the Town of Lewiston on Sunday when the large tree fell on her.

Emergency responders rushed to the scene shortly after 3:30 p.m. on reports that she was trapped under the vehicle. Rescue crews freed her and began lifesaving measures, however the woman died on the scene, the Sheriff’s Office stated.

Her husband reportedly sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Neither her name nor the name of her husband was released.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.