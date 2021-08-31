27 flights carrying Afghan refugees arrived at Volk Field this weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - More than half of the total number of flights arriving at Volk Field as part of Operation Allies Refuge came over the weekend, a spokesperson for Fort McCoy said Monday.

On Friday, Saturday and Sunday combined, 27 flights arrived. There have been 44 flights so far in total.

The spokesperson did not provide a count for Monday’s flights.

The United States completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan late Monday, ending America’s longest war and closing a chapter in military history. President Joe Biden said he would address the nation Tuesday afternoon to discuss his decision to not extend the U.S.’s time in Afghanistan beyond his Aug. 31 deadline.

Department of Defense officials gave an update on Afghan refugee operations Friday, saying that the most refugees are currently being housed at Fort McCoy. Air Force Gen. Glen D. VanHerck stated that Fort McCoy was housing 2,383 refugees as of Friday, with a capacity for 10,000 people.

Between Fort Lee, Fort Bliss, Fort McCoy and Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, there is a capacity for 21,000 refugees. The military is working to expand the capacity to 50,000 by September 15, and could increase the number of military installations involved.

