71-year-old presumed dead after post-hurricane gator attack

File Photo taken Friday, May 21, 2021, in Kiawah Island, S.C. (AP Photo/Matt York)(Matt York | AP)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 10:08 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - A 71-year-old man was apparently killed by an alligator in floodwaters following Hurricane Ida, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office.

According to officials, the man and his wife were walking in floodwaters in Avery Estates off Highway 90 in Slidell around midday Monday, Aug. 30.

The victim’s wife says she was inside the home when she heard a commotion and went outside to see a large alligator attacking her husband.

Deputies say she immediately ran to her husband’s aid to stop the attack. Once the attack was over, she reportedly pulled her husband out of the floodwaters and went back inside to get first aid supplies.

When she returned and realized the severity of his injuries, deputies say she immediately got into her pirogue and went to higher ground a mile away to get help.

When she returned, her husband was no longer lying on the steps.

Deputies attempted to locate the man but were unsuccessful.

The incident is under investigation.

