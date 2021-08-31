Advertisement

Burnes pitches Brewers by Giants in matchup of NL contenders

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Corbin Burnes reacts after striking out San Francisco Giants' Buster...
Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Corbin Burnes reacts after striking out San Francisco Giants' Buster Posey to end the sixth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021.(Jeff Chiu | AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 7:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Corbin Burnes struck out nine while tossing scoreless ball into the seventh inning and singled home a run to help his winning cause, pitching the Milwaukee Brewers past the San Francisco Giants 3-1 in a matchup of National League contenders.

Burnes didn’t walk a batter and allowed four hits. Brandon Belt led off the seventh with a double and Kris Bryant singled to end Burnes’ night.

Brad Boxberger relieved and immediately surrendered Brandon Crawford’s RBI single. But that was it for the NL leaders.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: Wisconsin Dells' website)
Four Ho-Chunk casinos remain closed
FILE
Catholic leaders issue new guidance for those looking to be exempt from vaccines for religious reasons
5 Wisconsin men arrested in undercover human trafficking investigation
More Wis. counties move into very high COVID-19 activity levels
A police car.
5 arrested in Baraboo drug search

Latest News

Dana Rettke and Sydney Hilley celebrating after a point during a Wisconsin Volleyball game...
Rettke and Hilley earn Big Ten Conference honors
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton watches in the second half of an NFL preseason...
Backup plans in the works for Packers-Saints Week 1 matchup
Illinois media day
Bielema gets first win at Illinois
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love, left, looks to pass during the second half of a...
Allen, Bills blank Packers in preseason finale