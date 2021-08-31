New United Airlines flight provides easier access to NYC

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Regional Airport (DCRA) announced Tuesday that United Airlines will offer new non-stop service from Madison to Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR).

According to a DCRA release, the flight will be offered daily beginning September 8, 2021.

“This new non-stop destination to Newark at the Dane County Regional Airport will allow travelers greater access and flexibility when looking to visit the New York City area or make connections to other destinations,” Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said. “We’re happy to see United Airlines make this addition and look forward to the opportunities it will bring to our residents and travelers.”

Non-stop departures to Seattle, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Denver and Charlotte are among the other flights offered at the airport.

“Passengers of south central Wisconsin now have one more great reason to choose Dane County Regional Airport,” Airport Director Kim Jones said. “Newark is a great entryway to all the exciting things that the tri-state area of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut has to offer, for both business and leisure.”

For more information visit msnairport.com.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.