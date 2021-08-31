Advertisement

Drop-off locations set up for trucking companies trip to help Hurricane Ida victims

An abandoned vehicle is half submerged in a ditch next to a near flooded highway as the outer...
An abandoned vehicle is half submerged in a ditch next to a near flooded highway as the outer bands of Hurricane Ida arrive Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in Bay Saint Louis, Miss. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)(Steve Helber | AP)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A trucking company is giving people in Columbia Co. and the Madison area a chance to help Hurricane Ida victims by setting up drop-off locations this week, hoping to collect items like water and tarps to batteries and diapers.

Midnight Express hopes to fill at least one of its big rigs for a trip to Houma, Louisiana, to drop off the items. According to its flyer, people can drop off goods inside at the Piggly Wiggly, at 621 U.S. Hwy. 51, in Poynette starting Tuesday.

Faith Bible Church at N477 Elm St., in Rio, will also be taking donations - as will all 16 LSM Chiropractic Clinics, through Tuesday, Sept. 7.

Some of the items the company is looking to collect are:

  • Water
  • Tarps
  • Cleaning supplies
  • First aid supplies
  • Flash lights/battery powered lanterns
  • Batteries
  • Baby diapers/wipes/formula
  • Nonperishable foods
  • Small toys or coloring books for kids
  • Clothing
A list of the items being collected for Hurricane Ida victims.
A list of the items being collected for Hurricane Ida victims.(Submitted)

