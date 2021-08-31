Drop-off locations set up for trucking companies trip to help Hurricane Ida victims

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A trucking company is giving people in Columbia Co. and the Madison area a chance to help Hurricane Ida victims by setting up drop-off locations this week, hoping to collect items like water and tarps to batteries and diapers.

Midnight Express hopes to fill at least one of its big rigs for a trip to Houma, Louisiana, to drop off the items. According to its flyer, people can drop off goods inside at the Piggly Wiggly, at 621 U.S. Hwy. 51, in Poynette starting Tuesday.

Faith Bible Church at N477 Elm St., in Rio, will also be taking donations - as will all 16 LSM Chiropractic Clinics, through Tuesday, Sept. 7.

Some of the items the company is looking to collect are:

Water

Tarps

Cleaning supplies

First aid supplies

Flash lights/battery powered lanterns

Batteries

Baby diapers/wipes/formula

Nonperishable foods

Small toys or coloring books for kids

Clothing

A list of the items being collected for Hurricane Ida victims. (Submitted)

