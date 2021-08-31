Evers proclaims August 31 as Overdose Awareness Day

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Gov. Tony Evers announced Tuesday that August 31 will be deemed Overdose Awareness Day in Wisconsin.

The Wisconsin Dept. of Health Services (DHS), alongside Gov. Evers, is urging the community to reflect on the impact overdoses have on families and friends.

“There isn’t a community in our state that hasn’t been impacted by the opioid epidemic, and Wisconsinites who are struggling with substance use disorders deserve our kindness, compassion, and respect as they work toward recovery,” Gov. Evers said.

Between 2014-2020, Wisconsin had 6,845 drug overdose deaths. Opioid overdoses accounted for the most deaths, 5,338, and multi-drug overdoses were the second most common cause and accounted for 3,101 deaths. Heroin, cocaine and meth followed.

Multi-drug overdoses are especially concerning given how deadly certain combinations can be, DHS said. Drugs can be laced with potent substances that can increase the risk for an overdose since users may be unaware that substance is laced.

DHS is also working to address health inequities as they relate to substance use and treatment. Data reveals that Black and Native American populations are disproportionately impacted and face higher rates of overdose deaths.

“Policies to improve health outcomes among marginalized populations have been found repeatedly to improve the health of the population at large,” DHS Director of Opioid Initiatives Paul Krupski said.. “DHS is committed to supporting all Wisconsinites, no matter who or where they are, to prevent drug-related harms as we continue to look at any issue through a health equity lens.”

Though Wisconsin is making progress in response to the opioid epidemic, DHS wants the community to continue supporting individuals struggling with a substance use disorder, claiming that it is a disease that can be treated and that recovery is possible.

Those looking for substance use treatment and recovery services are encouraged to use the Wisconsin Addiction Recovery Helpline, which is free and available 24/7.

