Fire near Madison-Kipp Corporation closes Atwood Ave.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - MFD is responding to a building fire Madison’s east side Monday night.

Dane Co. Dispatch said they received a call around 9:05 about a structure fire near the Madison-Kipp building on Atwood Ave.

They initially sent four engines, two ladders and two paramedics. The fire responders closed Atwood Ave.

Dane Co. Dispatch is unaware of any injuries or causes of the fire.

