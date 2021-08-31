Advertisement

Fire near Madison-Kipp Corporation closes Atwood Ave.

Damages are estimated at $30,000
By Keagan Schlosser
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - MFD is responding to a building fire Madison’s east side Monday night.

Dane Co. Dispatch said they received a call around 9:05 about a structure fire near the Madison-Kipp building on Atwood Ave.

They initially sent four engines, two ladders and two paramedics. The fire responders closed Atwood Ave.

Dane Co. Dispatch is unaware of any injuries or causes of the fire.

NBC15 has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this story as details develop.

