Advertisement

GOP’s Kleefisch takes steps to run for Wisconsin governor

FILE - In this Nov.. 7, 2018 file photo, then Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch speaks at an...
FILE - In this Nov.. 7, 2018 file photo, then Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch speaks at an election night event in Pewaukee, Wis. Kleefisch, who served as lieutenant governor for eight years under former Gov. Scott Walker, filed paperwork last week to run for governor and on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, released more than 50 policy proposals. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican Rebecca Kleefisch is taking steps toward a run for Wisconsin governor.

She filed paperwork last week for a campaign committee and released policy proposals on Tuesday.

Kleefisch was lieutenant governor for eight years under former Gov. Scott Walker.

She has not formally announced her plans to run. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers is up for reelection next year and has announced plans to seek a second term.

Kleefisch spokesman Alec Zimmerman said the filing of paperwork on Aug. 24 was just the “next step” in her consideration of a run.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: Wisconsin Dells' website)
Four Ho-Chunk casinos remain closed
FILE
Catholic leaders issue new guidance for those looking to be exempt from vaccines for religious reasons
5 Wisconsin men arrested in undercover human trafficking investigation
More Wis. counties move into very high COVID-19 activity levels
A police car.
5 arrested in Baraboo drug search

Latest News

The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
Wisconsin Legislature allowed to intervene in redistricting
November 3 Wisconsin election ballot
Wisconsin governor: $680K for election probe is ‘outrageous’
Sen. Ron Johnson attends briefing at Fort McCoy
Evers: GOP concerns over Afghan refugees ‘dog whistle crap’
Alex Lasry stopped by Eau Claire Wednesday.
Senate hopeful Lasry got property tax breaks in 2 states