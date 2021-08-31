Advertisement

Lake Mendota jet skier struck by boat, hospitalized

The individual suffered serious head injuries but remained alert while in the care of the paramedics and EMTs
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person was hospitalized Monday after falling off a jet ski on Lake Mendota and being struck by a boat, according to the Madison Fire. Dept.

Engine 10, Medic 10, and the MFD Lake Rescue Team were dispatched to Lake Mendota near Governor’s Island around 2:35 p.m.

The jet skier was taken on board a private boat and escorted to the Warner Park Boat Launch where Engine 10 and Medic 10 took over patient care.

According to MFD, the individual suffered serious head injuries but remained alert while in the care of the paramedics and EMTs.

The patient was transported to the UW Hospital.

