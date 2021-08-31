Madison Symphony Orchestra shifts shows over Dane Co. mask mandate

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Symphony Orchestra announced Monday that decided to postpone one of its upcoming concerts.

The “Joyful Reunion, Beethoven’s Ninth” performances originally set for September 24-26 have been postponed due to the new Dane County COVID-19 mask mandate and emergency order.

The orchestra explained that the new mandate does not permit an exemption for performing artists singing or playing wind instruments without a mask. The Dane Co. mandate is in effect until Sept. 16, which MSO stated is well after rehearsals for the concert were set to begin.

The program will be rescheduled to open in the 2022-23 season, and will be scheduled for Sept. 23, 24 and 25 of 2022.

Music Director John DeMain said while this program will be held off, a new one will go on.

“To say that I’m disappointed that we have to postpone Beethoven’s 9th Symphony, would be an understatement on my part,” said DeMain. “In keeping with the masking guidelines as they are put forth by our public health agencies, I’m excited to offer a new program featuring our massive string section, our virtuoso organist Greg Zelek, and our great timpanist John Jutsum, as well as our beautiful Rhapsodie Quartet.”

MSO said its new program, “String Spirit,” will be held on Sept. 24 and 25 at the Overture Hall. This performance can still go on with the COVID-19 restrictions in place.

Tickets can be bought online on the Overture’s website.

