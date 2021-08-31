Mayor Rhodes-Conway prioritizes affordable housing in new budget

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway plans to target affordable housing and providing assistance for people looking to buy their own homes as part of her latest budget proposal.

On Tuesday, she released her 2022 Executive Capital Budget and 5-year Capital Improvement Plan (CIP), which her office says expands the opportunity to own and grow businesses, improves critical transit service to under deserved communities and expands investments in sustainability.

“The City is working to support residents and businesses that are struggling and to address the underlying inequities in our community. The programs and projects that we fund as a City as a core way in which we do that,” she said.

In its statement Rhodes-Conway’s office detailed some of the proposed expenditures over the next several years, including:

Growing the Small Business Equity and Recovery program, including the Commercial Building Ownership program by $500,000 per year.

Increasing the Healthy Retail Access Program by $500,000.

Increasing affordable housing and homeownership to those who need assistance through $20 million in consumer lending programs.

Dedicating $42 million to increase the supply of affordable housing.

Dedicating $120,000 to plan for train service to Madison under the Amtrak Connect US plan.

Improving sustainability of government services by investing $16.5 million to acquire electric public works vehicles and buses.

Dedicating $2.25 million to convert all City-owned street lights to LEDs.

Dedicating $9.75 million to specific projects from the priorities outlined in the City’s ARPA plan.

“The 2022 Executive Capital Budget reflects the needs of our community and balances them with the resources available,” the Mayor said. “Building back better from the pandemic means we must address racial equity and social justice through sustainable ways of living and working.”

The Executive Capital Budget will be introduced on August 31 at the Common Council Meeting.

