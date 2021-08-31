MPD: Armed robbery at Milio’s Sandwiches, suspect at large

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is searching for a suspect in an alleged armed robbery at Milio’s Sandwiches Monday night.

MPD says officers were dispatched to the shop on the 2200 block of E. Johnson Street around 8:40 p.m., August 30.

The suspect allegedly entered the shop while pointing a handgun at employees saying “this is a robbery,” according to officials.

No injuries are reported, but the MPD says the suspect left with an undermined amount of money and is still at large.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you’re asked to contact the Madison Pollice Department at 255-2345. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 266-6014, or, on the web at p3tips.com.

