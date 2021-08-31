Advertisement

Multiple injuries after Amish buggy crash near Junction City

7 people were inside the buggy at the time of the crash, according to the Portage County...
7 people were inside the buggy at the time of the crash, according to the Portage County Sheriff's Office.(WSAW)
By Wyatt Heller
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNCTION CITY, Wis. (WSAW) - A crash on County Road P in Junction City closed the road for two hours Monday afternoon.

The Portage County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash at 4:12 p.m. Monday. When deputies arrived, they found one motor vehicle and an Amish buggy involved.

“The Amish buggy had 7 occupants total,” said Lt. Jacob Wills with the Portage County Sheriff’s Office. “There was minor injuries inside the Amish buggy.” No life-threatening injuries were reported.

Numerous agencies responded, including the Wisconsin State Patrol. Two helicopters had been called to the scene, but were canceled before they landed.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: Wisconsin Dells' website)
Four Ho-Chunk casinos remain closed
FILE
Catholic leaders issue new guidance for those looking to be exempt from vaccines for religious reasons
5 Wisconsin men arrested in undercover human trafficking investigation
More Wis. counties move into very high COVID-19 activity levels
A police car.
5 arrested in Baraboo drug search

Latest News

File Photo taken Friday, May 21, 2021, in Kiawah Island, S.C. (AP Photo/Matt York)
71-year-old presumed dead after post-hurricane gator attack
Pleasant weather will continue for most of the rest of the week.
Pleasant Weather Over the Next Several Days
Resurgence of teen vaping a concern with return to in-person school
The suspect allegedly entered the shop while pointing a handgun at employees saying “this is a...
MPD: Armed robbery at Milio’s Sandwiches, suspect at large
The shirt and pants she was last seen in on Monday, August 30, are similar to the pattern in...
Silver Alert issued for Dane Co. woman last seen near Henry Vilas Zoo