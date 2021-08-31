Over 10,000 COVID-19 cases accumulated in one week in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In just one week, Wisconsin accumulated more than 10,000 COVID-19 cases and reached a new case milestone.

According to the state’s COVID-19 dashboard, 2,098 COVID-19 cases were confirmed on Tuesday. This brought the new cumulative total for the state up to 661,239.

Last week, the state had reached 650,000 cases. It took over three months for the state to add 50,000 cases after it reached 600,000, however, more than two-thirds of those cases were added within the past month.

The Department of Health Services data show the rolling average ticked down slightly Tuesday from the previous day, dipping to 1,667 cases.

DHS also confirmed another day with COVID-19 deaths in the double digits, as 15 people were reported to have died from the virus. Since the start of the pandemic, 7,599 Wisconsinites have died of COVID-19.

The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients and those in the ICU have continued to rise, with the average of hospitalized patients currently at 755 patients. This is more than five times more what the average number of hospitalized patients was a month ago. The average for those in the ICU is currently at 228, which is also more than five times what it was a month ago.

Wisconsin continues to near 3 million vaccinated

The state continues to near 3 million residents who have completed their COVID-19 vaccine series.

DHS data show the state is fewer than 8,000 residents away from reaching 3 million with a completed series. Just over 51% of the state have completed their series, so far. More than 54% have received at least their first dose.

There have been 9,039 doses administered so far this week, up from 820 on Monday.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.