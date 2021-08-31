New COVID-19 rules for Badger Game Day

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Badger Football officially begins on Saturday, Sept. 4. The return to Camp Randall will look much different than it did two years ago.

Fans must always wear masks in the indoor areas of Camp Randall, whether they are vaccinated or not, unless they are eating or drinking.

Masks are also strongly encouraged in outdoor public spaces of the stadium, for example, the stands. Staff members are also required to wear masks while working indoors.

“Our expectation is that our fans follow those policies and if they don’t then we’d have to take some actions, we’d first try to educate them to follow those policies but then if not, we’d have to take other actions that could lead anywhere from expulsion to leaving the game,” Jason King, Associate Athletic Director for Projects and Operations said.

Camp Randall will also have a contact-less ticket entry. Badger fans must print their tickets ahead of time.

There will also be card-only payments for concessions inside and in the stands.

NBC15 News reached out to medical experts at SSM Health and UW Health who said following these rules is the best way to cheer on the Badgers, while keeping people around you safe.

Public Health Madison and Dane County (PHMDC) does not have authority at Camp Randall, because it is a state-operated facility, however, the agency sent this statement at our request with a recommendation to fans outside the stadium:

“Public Health Madison & Dane County does not have authority over University of Wisconsin-Madison activities, including this weekend’s Badger Football game at Camp Randall, as the University is a state entity.

We strongly recommend people wear face coverings in outdoor crowded spaces where distancing cannot be maintained.

As for the pre-game activities at businesses surrounding Camp Randall, the Face Covering Order does still apply, which requires face coverings among people ages 2 and older when in any enclosed space open to the public where other people, except for members of the person’s own household or living unit are present.”

