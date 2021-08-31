Advertisement

Pleasant Weather Over the Next Several Days

Light wind, low humidity and pleasant temperatures are expected
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 5:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Beautiful weather will continue across the region over the next several days. A cold front is situated to the south of here and drier and more pleasant air is filling in behind it. With a stagnated weather pattern, the front is expected to remain to south for the next several days. High pressure is located to the north and it will bring sunshine, light wind and fairly low humidity to the area. High temperatures are expected to reach the upper 70s and low 80s today. The ridge will remain in control through the middle part of the week. Pleasant conditions will continue for Wednesday and Thursday with plenty of sunshine, highs in the upper 70s, low humidity and light wind. Our next chance of rain arrives Friday. Mainly sunshine and more pleasant conditions will be back for the weekend.

Pleasant weather will continue for most of the rest of the week.
Today: Partly sunny and pleasant. High 80. Wind: Northeast 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 55. Wind: East 5-10.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High: 78.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High: 79.

