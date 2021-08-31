Report: Packers-Saints game likely won’t be New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WMTV) - The Green Bay Packers likely won’t be heading to Louisiana for their Week 1 matchup against the New Orleans Saints. Instead, the two teams will likely face off in Texas.

Saints head coach Sean Payton revealed Tuesday that the team is making arrangements with the expectation they will not be able to return to the Superdome during the first quarter of the season, according Jeff Duncan, an analyst for Fox 8, NBC15 News’ sister-station in New Orleans.

The Saints are leaning toward staying in the Dallas-Fort Worth area for the next month weeks and practicing at either SMU or TCU Team could possibly play home games at AT&T Stadium. Officials are still working on logistics. A lot of moving parts involved so situation is fluid. — Jeff Duncan (@JeffDuncan_) August 31, 2021

According to Duncan, the Saints are looking to spend the first few weeks of the season in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. They would likely practice at either TCU or SMU’s facilities and may play their home games at AT&T Stadium, the Dallas Cowboys’ home turf.

The Packers and Saints are set to kickoff their seasons on Sept. 12.

Duncan did caution that a lot goes into making these plans, so they could still change.

New Orleans is beginning the cleanup from Hurricane Ida, which struck over the weekend causing major flooding and knocking out power for the entire city. Thousands are expected to be without electricity for weeks.

