Advertisement

Report: Packers-Saints game likely won’t be New Orleans

(WBAY)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WMTV) - The Green Bay Packers likely won’t be heading to Louisiana for their Week 1 matchup against the New Orleans Saints. Instead, the two teams will likely face off in Texas.

Saints head coach Sean Payton revealed Tuesday that the team is making arrangements with the expectation they will not be able to return to the Superdome during the first quarter of the season, according Jeff Duncan, an analyst for Fox 8, NBC15 News’ sister-station in New Orleans.

According to Duncan, the Saints are looking to spend the first few weeks of the season in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. They would likely practice at either TCU or SMU’s facilities and may play their home games at AT&T Stadium, the Dallas Cowboys’ home turf.

The Packers and Saints are set to kickoff their seasons on Sept. 12.

Duncan did caution that a lot goes into making these plans, so they could still change.

New Orleans is beginning the cleanup from Hurricane Ida, which struck over the weekend causing major flooding and knocking out power for the entire city. Thousands are expected to be without electricity for weeks.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: Wisconsin Dells' website)
Four Ho-Chunk casinos remain closed
FILE
Catholic leaders issue new guidance for those looking to be exempt from vaccines for religious reasons
5 Wisconsin men arrested in undercover human trafficking investigation
More Wis. counties move into very high COVID-19 activity levels
A police car.
5 arrested in Baraboo drug search

Latest News

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Corbin Burnes reacts after striking out San Francisco Giants' Buster...
Burnes pitches Brewers by Giants in matchup of NL contenders
Dana Rettke and Sydney Hilley celebrating after a point during a Wisconsin Volleyball game...
Rettke and Hilley earn Big Ten Conference honors
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton watches in the second half of an NFL preseason...
Backup plans in the works for Packers-Saints Week 1 matchup
Illinois media day
Bielema gets first win at Illinois