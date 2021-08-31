Rettke and Hilley earn Big Ten Conference honors

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - On Monday the Big Ten Conference released their weekly honors, naming middle blocker Dana Rettke Player of the Week, and setter Sydney Hilley earning Setter of the Week. This is the 10th Big Ten Player of the Week award for Rettke, and 13th time to win Setter of the Week for Hilley.

Over the weekend the number two-ranked Badgers beat both TCU and Baylor in the Big Ten-Big 12 Challenge. Rettke averaged 3.33 kills and 1.67 blocks per set on the weekend, while hitting .541. Rettke did not record a hitting error on the weekend, putting away 20 kills on 37 attempts with no errors.

Hilley leads the Big Ten with 12.14 assists per set, picking up her first double-double of the season against the Bears, with 10 digs and a season-high 46 assists.

Wisconsin will host Dayton on Thursday and Friday inside the UW Field House.

