Advertisement

Rettke and Hilley earn Big Ten Conference honors

Badgers named Player of the Week and Setter of the Week
Dana Rettke and Sydney Hilley celebrating after a point during a Wisconsin Volleyball game...
Dana Rettke and Sydney Hilley celebrating after a point during a Wisconsin Volleyball game against Baylor.(WMTV)
By Leah Doherty
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - On Monday the Big Ten Conference released their weekly honors, naming middle blocker Dana Rettke Player of the Week, and setter Sydney Hilley earning Setter of the Week. This is the 10th Big Ten Player of the Week award for Rettke, and 13th time to win Setter of the Week for Hilley.

Over the weekend the number two-ranked Badgers beat both TCU and Baylor in the Big Ten-Big 12 Challenge. Rettke averaged 3.33 kills and 1.67 blocks per set on the weekend, while hitting .541. Rettke did not record a hitting error on the weekend, putting away 20 kills on 37 attempts with no errors.

Hilley leads the Big Ten with 12.14 assists per set, picking up her first double-double of the season against the Bears, with 10 digs and a season-high 46 assists.

Wisconsin will host Dayton on Thursday and Friday inside the UW Field House.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: Wisconsin Dells' website)
Four Ho-Chunk casinos remain closed
FILE
Catholic leaders issue new guidance for those looking to be exempt from vaccines for religious reasons
Jeffrey Halvorsen
Officials no longer looking for Arcadia-Glencoe fire chief
5 Wisconsin men arrested in undercover human trafficking investigation
More Wis. counties move into very high COVID-19 activity levels

Latest News

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton watches in the second half of an NFL preseason...
Backup plans in the works for Packers-Saints Week 1 matchup
Illinois media day
Bielema gets first win at Illinois
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love, left, looks to pass during the second half of a...
Allen, Bills blank Packers in preseason finale
Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Eric Lauer tosses his rosin bag after giving up a two-run home run to...
Twins top Brewers 2-0 with strong Albers start, Donaldson HR