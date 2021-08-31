Silver Alert issued for Dane Co. woman last seen near Henry Vilas Zoo

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a 72-year-old woman missing from Dane County.

Authorities say Yu Zhu Xu was last seen near the Henry Vilas Zoo around 6:00 p.m. on Monday, August 30. She was walking towards her nearby home, but never showed up.

The 72-year-old is know to get confused, but according to authorities, she has never gone missing before.

She was last seen wearing a multi-colored (pink/red/blue/brown) pattern T-Shirt, matching capri style pants, and brown leather sandals.

Authorities describe Xu as a 4′10″, 95 lbs Asian woman with gray short hair.

If you have any information you’re asked to contact the Madison Police Department at (608) 255-2345.

