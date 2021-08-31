Advertisement

Silver Alert issued for Dane Co. woman last seen near Henry Vilas Zoo

The shirt and pants she was last seen in on Monday, August 30, are similar to the pattern in...
The shirt and pants she was last seen in on Monday, August 30, are similar to the pattern in this photo.(Wisconsin Crime Alert Network)
By Slone Salerno
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 2:17 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a 72-year-old woman missing from Dane County.

Authorities say Yu Zhu Xu was last seen near the Henry Vilas Zoo around 6:00 p.m. on Monday, August 30. She was walking towards her nearby home, but never showed up.

The 72-year-old is know to get confused, but according to authorities, she has never gone missing before.

She was last seen wearing a multi-colored (pink/red/blue/brown) pattern T-Shirt, matching capri style pants, and brown leather sandals.

Authorities describe Xu as a 4′10″, 95 lbs Asian woman with gray short hair.

If you have any information you’re asked to contact the Madison Police Department at (608) 255-2345.

