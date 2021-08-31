Silver Alert issued for missing Cottage Grove woman

COTTAGE GROVE, Wis. (WMTV) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a Cottage Grove woman Tuesday afternoon, who went missing Sunday evening but was found safely Monday morning.

The Cottage Grove Police Dept. is searching for 65-year-old Janet Lynn Pulvermacher. She stands 5′6″ tall, weighs 155 lbs., and has long gray hair.

Pulvermacher was last seen on Progress Dr. in Cottage Grove at about 2:30 p.m. wearing a dark geometric pattern bath robe and not wearing any shoes.

According to a previous alert, Pulvermacher was found safe Monday morning at about 7:20 a.m., however; she then walked away from her residence in Cottage Grove again on Monday at about 5 p.m.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Pulvermacher, contact the Cottage Grove Police Dept. at (608) 839-4652

