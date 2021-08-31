Advertisement

Suspect accused of shooting family member’s car

Man accidentally shoots himself at gun show in Anderson County, deputy says
Man accidentally shoots himself at gun show in Anderson County, deputy says(WYFF (File photo, Ken, Flickr))
By Keagan Schlosser
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MILTON, Wis. (WMTV) - Milton Police Dept. and Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of someone shooting at a vehicle Friday night near the Milton YMCA.

The call came in around 7:40 p.m. and officials made an arrest after learning that the suspect, 25-year-old Nathan A. Baumeister, fired at the backseat of a family member’s car in frustration, according to a news release.

Officials say the driver of the car called two family members, one being Baumeister, when her car became disabled. They came in a truck to help tow her car.

Baumeister was pushing the disabled car when the car’s driver slammed on the breaks in fear of rear-ending the truck, which was connected by a tow strap. Baumeister became angry, walked to the driver’s side of the car and pulled a handgun from his waistband, Milton Police Dept. said.

He initially pointed the gun at the driver, then moved the gun to his right, and shot one round into the back seat of the car. He told investigating officers that he did so out of frustration and didn’t intend to hurt anyone.

Baumeister was arrested and transported to the Rock County Jail and later formally charged with:

  • 2nd-Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety
  • Intentionally Pointing a Firearm At a Person
  • Operating a Firearm While Intoxicated
  • Disorderly Conduct While Armed

