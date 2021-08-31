Town of Dane car crash kills one woman

DANE, Wis. (WMTV) - One woman was killed after her car crashed into a pole and rolled over on Monday, according to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say the crash happened on Lodi-Springfield Rd just south of Kurt Road just after 6:15 p.m. on August, 30.

A woman was driving her Toyota Sienna when she failed to make a turn, crashing into a pole and rolling over. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office says she was the only person in the car.

Lodi-Springfield Rd remains closed as of early Tuesday morning while officials investigate the crash.

The victims name has not yet been released.

