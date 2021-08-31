Advertisement

UW system: Nursing, pharmacy students eligible for tuition credit this fall

More than 1,000 nursing and pharmacy students took advantage of this opportunity during the 2020-21 academic year
UW-System nursing and pharmacy students will receive tuition credit for COVID-19 vaccination...
UW-System nursing and pharmacy students will receive tuition credit for COVID-19 vaccination site help. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)(Gene J. Puskar | AP)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UW system President Tommy Thompson announced Tuesday that nursing and pharmacy students will have an opportunity to receive $500 in tuition credit this fall.

According to a UW system release, in order to receive the tuition credit, students can offer to administer COVID-19 vaccinations and booster shots, an opportunity being funded by the Dept. of Health Services.

“Our nursing and pharmacy students have been part of the solution in helping combat COVID-19 from day one,” Thompson said. “As long as we need them, I am confident they will step up for the people of Wisconsin.”

Students must meet the following criteria to receive the $500 tuition credit:

  • Must be enrolled in a nursing or pharmacy program at a University of Wisconsin System campus during the fall 2021 semester.
  • Must work a minimum of 16 hours, or two days, as a COVID-19 vaccinator between September 1 and December 31, 2021.
  • Must have a current professional or nursing license with authorization to provide vaccination service, or coordinate with a faculty supervisor if not currently licensed.

Students interested in participating should contact their dean’s office.

