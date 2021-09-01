August COVID-19 cases were quadruple that of July’s total

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The number of COVID-19 cases confirmed this August was more than quadruple that of the previous month.

In July, state health officials shared there were 9,505 cases reported. In the month of August, 40,988 cases were identified in the state.

There were even fewer cases confirmed in June, with just 2,977 cases. In fact, the difference between the number of cases reported just on Tuesday of this week compared to the entire month of June is fewer than 700 cases.

On Wednesday, DHS confirmed 1,968 cases. This brings the new total in the state up to 663,132 cases and the rolling average up to 1,699. Eight people have also died, DHS reports Wednesday.

With Labor Day weekend coming up, DHS is urging the public to wear masks and keep activities outdoors.

Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer and State Epidemiologist for Communicable Disease, explained coronavirus cases continue to rise due to the Delta variant.

“People who are not yet fully vaccinated continue to make up the significant majority of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths,” Dr. Westergaard. “It is critical that we take action now to prevent further spread of the virus.”

He encouraged the public to get vaccinated, wear a mask inside and stay home if you feel sick. DHS also reminded people that the Wisconsin Vaccine Reward Program is still going through September 6. Those who get their first dose of the shot by then will be offered $100.

Fewer than 700 people away from 3 million vaccinated

Wisconsin is inching even closer to reaching 3 million of its residents with a completed COVID-19 vaccine series.

As of Wednesday, 2,999,364 Wisconsinites have completed their vaccine series. Around 54.8% of the state has also received at least their first dose.

There have been 21,735 shots given out to residents so far this week, up from 9,039 on Tuesday.

