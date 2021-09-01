Chandler Halderson due in court Wednesday to enter plea

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 23-year-old Dane County man accused of killing his mother and father is due in court Wednesday to enter his plea.

Chandler Halderson will appear at 8:30 a.m. in a Dane County courtroom for his arraignment. He will either plead guilty, not guilty or no contest. No contest means the defendant acknowledges the prosecutor has enough evidence to prove guilty, but the defendant does not admit to it. The court would then proceed in the same way if the defendant chose to plead guilty.

He withdrew his demand for a speedy trial Monday, according to court documents.

The 23-year-old man was charged with a second count of first-degree homicide last week in the death of his mother, Krista Halderson. Chandler was charged with the death of his father, Bart Halderson, on July 12, seven weeks ago.

Chandler is also accused of hiding and mutilating a corpse, as well as providing false information in a missing persons case, according to the sheriff’s office.

He last appeared in court on July 28, where he waived his preliminary hearing. At that time, Krista was still considered missing.

Officials have still not released the identity of a third portion of remains found on the Halderson couple’s property.

