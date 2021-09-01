Advertisement

Cool Night Ahead

September is officially here.
Tonight Forecast
Tonight Forecast(WMTV)
By Brian Doogs
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -High Pressure will dominate the weather through the end of the week. Clear skies tonight and cool temperatures. Overnight lows expected on either side of 50 degrees. A few more clouds sneak in Thursday with highs into the upper 70s. More significant clouds cover arrives Thursday night and Friday.

Our next weathermaker arrives late Friday with a chance of showers and storms. This will be the start of a more active stretch of weather through the holiday weekend. Right now, it isn’t looking like a washout, but there will be a daily chance of showers and storms into early next week.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: Wisconsin Dells' website)
Four Ho-Chunk casinos remain closed
FILE
Catholic leaders issue new guidance for those looking to be exempt from vaccines for religious reasons
5 Wisconsin men arrested in undercover human trafficking investigation
More Wis. counties move into very high COVID-19 activity levels
A police car.
5 arrested in Baraboo drug search

Latest News

Cooler temperatures and lots of sunshine is expected over the next couple days.
A Little Cooler Today
Tonight Forecast
Sunny Through Midweek
Pleasant weather will continue for most of the rest of the week.
Pleasant Weather Over the Next Several Days
Next 7-Days
Pleasant Week Ahead