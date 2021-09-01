Cool Night Ahead

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -High Pressure will dominate the weather through the end of the week. Clear skies tonight and cool temperatures. Overnight lows expected on either side of 50 degrees. A few more clouds sneak in Thursday with highs into the upper 70s. More significant clouds cover arrives Thursday night and Friday.

Our next weathermaker arrives late Friday with a chance of showers and storms. This will be the start of a more active stretch of weather through the holiday weekend. Right now, it isn’t looking like a washout, but there will be a daily chance of showers and storms into early next week.

