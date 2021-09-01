‘Curious cat’ possibly behind natural gas filling Madison home, firefighters find

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A curious cat could be to blame for natural gas filling a downtown Madison home earlier this week.

Early Sunday morning, Madison firefighters were called to the home on the 10 block of N. Sixth Street after the people who lived there reported coming home and noticing a natural gas smell. They arrived to find the residents outside with their dog and two cats.

They explained to firefighters that they left home for a few hours, and when they got home, they found one of the stovetop burners was set on “low.” After smelling the gas, they opened the windows, collected their pets, and went outside.

Entering the home, firefighters noted that the burner had not been lit despite the gas flowing and confirmed the elevated levels of natural gas near the stove. After confirming no leaks elsewhere in the home, firefighters retested the area near the stove and found the gas there had dissipated.

Since no one was home, investigators suspect the cat got onto the stove and bumped the knob.

No injuries were reported.

