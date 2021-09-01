Firefighters battle lab fire on UW campus

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An oven fire prompted people to evacuate the Wisconsin Energy Institute early Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Madison Fire Dept., people were still coming out of the five-story structure, in the 1500 block of University Ave., when firefighters arrived shortly before 1:30 p.m.

The building manager told them the fire started in the autoclave room and was still going, the MFD report continued. When crews from Engine Co. 4 reached that area, they found the sprinkler system was keeping the flames contained to the oven.

They were able to put out the remaining fire with a fire extinguisher. As they did, members of Medic 4 turned off the sprinkler system, while Ladder Co. 1 helped take care of ventilation.

The autoclave room and the oven both sustained significant damage because of the fire, the fire department noted.

Its investigators found plastic items that were not oven-safe had accidentally been placed in the oven after being cleaned in the autoclave. When someone in the lab spotted smoke coming from the oven, that individual opened it. Air rushing into the oven ignited the fire.

After a fire extinguisher couldn’t get the flames under control, the fire alarm was pulled, causing the evacuation.

No one was hurt in the incident, MFD added.

