Fmr. Mercyhealth VP of marketing pleads guilty to alleged wire fraud

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A former vice president of Mercyhealth and an Illinois marketing agency owner both pleaded guilty Wednesday after they were accused of wire fraud to take advantage of the health system, the federal attorney’s office stated.

Barbara Bortner, 57, and Ryan Weckerly, 46, were both involved in wire fraud and tax charges in a kickback scheme, said the U.S. Department of Justice.

Weckerly owned the marketing company Morningstar Media Group, based in Sycamore, Illinois, while Bortner was the vice president of marketing at Mercyhealth in Janesville. Weckerly allegedly began to submit inflated invoices weekly for his marketing work to Mercyhealth, starting in February of 2015.

The U.S. attorney’s office stated the pair agreed that Weckerly would send monetary kickbacks to Bortner for the funds he got in the inflated invoice. Bortner also agreed to use Morningstar Media Group as the health system’s primary marketing agency, the DOJ said.

This went on until June of 2020 and involved more than $3 million.

In addition to being charged with wire fraud, Bortner also faces a tax evasion charge. Weckerly is also accused of aiding and abetting to prepare for the false income tax return, the DOJ adds.

The DOJ noted these charges are the result of an IRS criminal investigation.

