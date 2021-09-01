Advertisement

Gundersen Health System hospital capacity ‘stressed’ due to COVID-19

Gundersen Health System
Gundersen Health System(WEAU)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A health care system that serves portions of Iowa and southwestern Wisconsin is pushing for COVID-19 vaccinations Tuesday, saying its hospital capacity is becoming stressed due to COVID-19.

“It’s becoming much more difficult for the system to provide care to everyone who needs it,” stated Gundersen Health System.

The health system noted there has been a “significant” increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations since late July and many patients are unvaccinated. Many patients are also being infected with the more highly transmissible Delta variant.

Gundersen Health System encouraging vaccinations against the virus, saying anyone 12 and older can get one.

It also noted that it has seen an increase in vaccinations, saying it provided the most doses last week since early June. More than 1,100 vaccine doses were administered across Gundersen systems the week of on Aug. 23.

