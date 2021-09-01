Janesville School District starts the fall semester

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The fall semester is already underway for some of the students in the Janesville School District.

At Parker High School, 9th graders are arriving Wednesday morning for orientation.

Students arriving on campus are required to adhere to the district-wide mask mandate. However, students are back for a five-day schedule, and classrooms will be full.

“We checked our classrooms to see if we could follow Rock County’s social distancing guidelines and still return to full classes,” said principal Chris Laue. “And are classrooms are big enough to allow for full classes again.”

A virtual attendance option is also still available for students, but most are returning to in-person classes, and the feeling ahead of the semester has been excitement.

“There are some nerves, but I think there are nerves ahead of every school year,” said Laue. “But there is also a lot of excitement to get back to a more normal school year.”

Wednesday is orientation day for the freshmen classes across the district and the first day for middle and elementary schools. Thursday, all students return to class.

