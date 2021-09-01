Advertisement

La Crosse man reaches plea deal in US Capitol riot

Photos from criminal complaint allegedly showing Brandon Nelson (left) and Abram Markofski...
Photos from criminal complaint allegedly showing Brandon Nelson (left) and Abram Markofski inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.(Dept. of Justice)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — An Army National Guard member from Wisconsin has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge in connection with the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol and has agreed to cooperate with the ongoing investigation into the incident.

According to court documents, 24-year-old Abram Markofski, of La Crosse, pleaded guilty Wednesday to one of four counts in a plea agreement with federal prosecutors.

The charge of of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building carries a maximum sentence of six months in prison and a fine of up to $5,000.

Sentencing before a federal judge is scheduled for Dec. 3 in Washington, D.C.

