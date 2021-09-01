Let’s Yo! campaign looks to give yogurt to families in need

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin is asking the public to donate fund to raise money to buy a perishable product that’s rarely donated- yogurt.

During the entire month of September, the foodbank is promoting its Let’s Yo! campaign to encourage people to help them purchase this food item.

Second Harvest explained that because yogurt is a perishable dairy product, it is rarely brought into the food bank or its network of partner agencies.

Through the Let’s Yo! campaign, people can donate money to help the foodbank purchase this nutrient-rich food. For example, those interested can donate $20 to supply one week of yogurt to a family of four, or go up to $800 to provide a pantry with 1,440 servings of yogurt to distribute the people they help.

The David G. and Nancy B. Walsh Family Foundation will also match the first $25,000 raised.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the campaign has raised over $9,300 of its $50,000 goal.

If you would like to donate to the campaign, you can visit Second Harvest’s website.

