A Little Cooler Today

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Cooler temperatures are expected over southern Wisconsin over the next several days. A cold front is situated to the south of here and cool and dry air is filling in behind it. With a stagnated weather pattern, the front is expected to remain to south for the next several days. High pressure is located to the north of here and it will bring sunshine, light wind and fairly low humidity to the area. High temperatures are expected to reach the middle 70s today. That is slightly below average. The ridge will remain in control through Thursday. Highs on Thursday will also only manage to reach the middle 70s. Our next chance of rain arrives Friday. Temperatures on Friday will be even cooler with highs expected in the lower 70s. Clouds will hang around Saturday but sunshine returns for Sunday and Monday.

Cooler temperatures and lots of sunshine is expected over the next couple days. (wmtv weather)

Today: Sunny and cooler. High 75. Wind: Northeast 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 53. Wind: East 5-10.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High: 77.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. High: 72.

