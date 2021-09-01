Advertisement

Man suspected of burglarizing UW-Madison sorority house

A police car.
A police car.(AP GraphicsBank)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department officers arrested a 27-year-old man Tuesday after he was suspected of burglarizing a sorority house on the University of Wisconsin- Madison campus.

Officers were called to the house around 9:45 a.m. on the 100 block of Langdon Street for the report of an “unwanted person” inside, according to an incident report.

MPD spotted the suspect, who allegedly had stolen items with him. He also had tools that could be used to commit a burglary, MPD added.

David Beloungy was accused of burglary, theft and possession of burglarious tools. He was also booked on a parole violation.

Authorities took the 27-year-old to the Dane County Jail and they are still investigating this incident.

