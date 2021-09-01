Advertisement

McCarthy warns companies not to cooperate with Jan. 6 probe

FILE - House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy issued a veiled threat to telecommunication and...
FILE - House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy issued a veiled threat to telecommunication and social media companies that comply with the requests of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.(Source: CNN/Pool)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 8:10 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., warned companies not to comply with an investigation into the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

McCarthy took to Twitter on Tuesday to issue a veiled threat to telecommunication and social media companies that cooperate with the requests of the House select committee investigating the riot, warning that “a Republican majority will not forget.”

He said if the companies turn over private information, “they are in violation of federal law and subject to losing their ability to operate in the United States.”

McCarthy’s office, however, would not provide a specific federal statute that a company would be violating by complying with the committee’s requests.

The House select committee on Monday requested that more than 30 social media and telecommunication companies preserve the phone records of certain lawmakers and members of former President Donald Trump’s circle who may have played some role in the “Stop the Steal” rally that led up to the Capitol insurrection.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: Wisconsin Dells' website)
Four Ho-Chunk casinos remain closed
FILE
Catholic leaders issue new guidance for those looking to be exempt from vaccines for religious reasons
5 Wisconsin men arrested in undercover human trafficking investigation
More Wis. counties move into very high COVID-19 activity levels
A police car.
5 arrested in Baraboo drug search

Latest News

A cow is rescued from a tree in St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana, after getting stuck in...
Cow rescued from tree above floodwaters in aftermath of Ida
Swimming pool generic (Source: Pexels)
Wisconsin backs down on regulating swimming pool rental app
Hospitals in some southern states are being hit hard by coronavirus patients, taxing the system.
COVID-19: Where the US stands in the fight against the delta variant
The Louisiana State Police released images Tuesday of Hurricane Ida damage along I-55 near the...
In Ida’s aftermath, no quick relief in sight for Louisiana
Kraft Heinz Company and Van Leeuwen Ice Cream are teaming up again to offer another run of...
Kraft’s mac and cheese-flavored ice cream is back