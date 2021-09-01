Memorial honors people lost to overdose deaths

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Ending overdoses and reducing the stigma of drug-related deaths are two goals behind International Overdose Awareness Day, held every year on August 31.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, more than 6,800 Wisconsinites died as a result of drug overdoses between 2014 and 2020. Last year, the US hit a record for overdose deaths at 93,000, up from the previous record of 72,000.

A memorial, speakers and a candlelight vigil in Madison’s Olbrich Park marked the occasion Tuesday, honoring and remembering those lost to an overdose, including parents, siblings and children. Some said their message is this can happen to anyone.

“My 40 year police career, I’ve dealt with this situation,” said Charles A. Tubbs, Sr., who spoke at the memorial Tuesday.

Tubbs said he spent decades in law enforcement trying to help people dealing with substance abuse get treatment, instead of heading to prison.

“I always looked at it as an illness,” he explained.

One of those people was his son, Charles “CJ” Tubbs, Jr.

“He was a wonderful young man,” Tubbs said, adding, “I called him my prodigal son.”

Tubbs said CJ was doing well in treatment.

“He was actually the son we had raised and better,” he remembered.

However, more than two years ago, an accidental overdose took CJ’s life—and changed Tubbs’.

“My wife and I did everything possible to save him,” Tubbs said. He continued, “There’s no greater pain in this world than losing your own child.”

Now, Tubbs uses his grief and his personal story to continue raising awareness and work towards ending the stigma around substance abuse. He shared his story Tuesday at an event organized by Safe Communities, a coalition working to prevent overdose deaths.

“We want to raise awareness and give voices back to those who can’t speak and tell their stories anymore and to honor them,” said Kristina Vaccaro, recovery coach supervisor at Safe Communities.

Safe Communities also organized the flag display memorial for International Awareness Day. Each flag had a name, representing someone who died from an overdose. Family and friends placed the flags.

“It brings tears to my eyes, it makes me sad because I know what they’re living every day because I live it,” Tubbs said.

Autoplay Caption

Vaccaro said she hopes the memorial gives loved ones a sense of solidarity.

“They’re not alone, that the community sees them and hears them,” she said.

For Tubbs, he hopes it is a reminder that this issue touches everyone.

“I don’t care how strong you are, how righteous or religious you are, I don’t care what political party you’re affiliated with, it can happen to anyone at any given time. Every one of us is a breath away from mental illness and the loss of life,” he explained.

The memorial at Olbrich Park will be up until September 7.

If you or a loved one is struggling with substance abuse, there are several resources in Dane County. One resources is the Journey Mental Health Crisis Line at 608-280-2600.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.