MMSD imposes outdoor mask mandate on 4k-8 students

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Metropolitan School District—Dane County’s largest school district—has announced an expansion of it’s mask mandate, requiring elementary and middle school students wear a mask outdoors.

MMSD previously announced a mask mandate that required students to wear masks when in school buildings or on a bus.

The district said Wednesday that the decision to expand the requirement comes after considering recent guidance from local health officials.

The mask mandate includes staff, students and all visitors of MMSD buildings.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.