Advertisement

MMSD imposes outdoor mask mandate on 4k-8 students

(NBC15)
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Metropolitan School District—Dane County’s largest school district—has announced an expansion of it’s mask mandate, requiring elementary and middle school students wear a mask outdoors.

MMSD previously announced a mask mandate that required students to wear masks when in school buildings or on a bus.

The district said Wednesday that the decision to expand the requirement comes after considering recent guidance from local health officials.

The mask mandate includes staff, students and all visitors of MMSD buildings.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: Wisconsin Dells' website)
Four Ho-Chunk casinos remain closed
FILE
Catholic leaders issue new guidance for those looking to be exempt from vaccines for religious reasons
5 Wisconsin men arrested in undercover human trafficking investigation
More Wis. counties move into very high COVID-19 activity levels
A police car.
5 arrested in Baraboo drug search

Latest News

Janesville is back in school
Janesville is back in school
Parker High School returns to in-person learning
Parker High School returns to in-person learning
The Green Bay Packers game against the New Orleans Saints has been moved to Jacksonville.
Packers-Saints Week 1 showdown moved to Jacksonville
Three people were temporarily without a home Nov. 23, 2019 after a dryer fire caused smoke...
Firefighters battle lab fire on UW campus