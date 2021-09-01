MPD: Burglars break into Madison home using garage door opener left in vehicle

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Burglars used a garage door opener from an unlocked vehicle that was left outside overnight to break into a Madison home and steal another vehicle, which had been parked in garage.

According to the Madison Police Dept., the victim, who lived in the 700 block of Chapman Street, reported the burglary Tuesday morning.

Investigators determined that after the suspects got into the first vehicle and used the garage door opener to get into the home, where they grabbed the keys to the one in the garage.

Police did not identify the make and model of either vehicle.

Officers also received reports that other vehicles in the area had been broken into, however nothing had been stolen from them.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call the Madison Police Dept at 608-255-2345. Anonymous tips can be made to Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at p3tips.com.

