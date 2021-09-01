Advertisement

Oregon elementary school becomes 1st net zero energy school in WI

(Pexels)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
OREGON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new elementary school in the Oregon School District became the first Net Zero Energy school in the state Wednesday.

Since it was finished in 2020, the Forest Edge Elementary School generated as much energy as it used.

Superintendent Dr. Leslie Bergstrom said the school board and district have worked on being environmentally conscious.

“With that in mind, we focused on creating the best design for student learning that also incorporated technologies to efficiently use and conserve energy,” said Bergstrom.

Some green technology used in and around the school includes over 1,700 solar panels on the school’s roof, not using any natural gas in the building, and having geothermal walls that help reduce the building’s electrical demand.

A grand opening event at the school will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 28.

