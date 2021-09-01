Packers-Saints Week 1 showdown moved to Jacksonville

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new report indicates where the Green Bay Packers plan to kick-off their week 1 matchup against the New Orleans Saints. The two teams were supposed to square off on the Saints’ home turf, until Hurricane Ida swept through causing significant damage to the city.

Saints Head Coach Sean Payton indicated Monday that the team does not expect to be able to play in New Orleans for at least the first quarter of the season. He added that the Saints’ front office had been trying to make arrangements to practice and play its home games in Texas.

However, they won’t be headed west for their game against the Packers. Instead, they will travel to Jacksonville to meet the Saints at TIAA Bank Field.

Gametime will remain the same, with the game kicking off at 3:25 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 12.

The Jacksonville Jaguars will be on the road that weekend as they are set to begin the season against the Houston Texans. The two other stadiums closer to New Orleans will be occupied that Sunday, with the Atlanta Falcons playing at home and a concert set for that night in the Dallas Cowboys’ stadium.

Payton did indicate Monday that the Superdome appeared to escape any major damage in the storm. A walk-through of the facility only found a single leak. Much the rest of the city, though, suffered extensive damage, including power outages that spanned all of New Orleans.

