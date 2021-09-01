Proposal passed by Madison Common Council to set up temporary campground

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Late Tuesday night, the Madison Common Council voted unanimously to approve a new temporary campground in place of the current one at Reindahl Park.

The new site will be set up at 3202 Dairy Drive.

The council was voting on a resolution that due to COVID-19 and unsafe conditions at Reindahl Park, it constitutes a state of emergency. Which allows the city to start work on creating the new temporary campground.

Right now according to the Director City of Madison DPCED Community Development, Jim O’Keefe, anywhere from 50 to 60 people stay at Reindahl Park daily.

The new 1.8 acre encampment site will accommodate somewhere around 30 people. Because this will likely not house all of those currently at Reindahl Park, Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway is interested in finding a second location, though it’s not clear where that location will be.

