Silver Alert, NBC15 app assists recovery of missing Dane County woman

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Tuesday morning started like any other for Cheryl Saltzman.

“It’s my normal routine of having coffee and checking my NBC15 app,” Saltzman said.

Saltzman came across a ‘Silver Alert’ for 72-year-old Yu Zhu Xu, who was reported missing on Monday, the night before near the Henry Vilas Zoo.

“I always pause when I see the Silver Alerts and take a deep breath, and I just think of the family, how horrible that must be,” Saltzman said.

With Xu’s image fresh in her mind, Saltzman took her chocolate lab, Cocoa for a walk.

“When we get to a couple of the corners, I let her choose sometimes,” Saltzman said about Cocoa.

Five minutes later, Cocoa’s decision made all the difference.

“We ended up on this route and we turned the corner and low and behold, there was the face I had just seen on the Silver Alert,” Saltzman said. “She was walking in the street, and I knew to ask her if she was okay.”

Yu Zhu Xu was found early Tuesday morning by a Madison resident on the east side. (Madison Police Dept.)

English is not Xu’s first language, but Saltzman was able to communicate that she was there to help and called police.

Saltzman wonders how far Xu traveled in one night, considering she was last seen near the Vilas Zoo and was found walking around near Olbrich Park on the far east side of Madison.

“The police arrived, and I started to cry, and I said, ‘Silver Alerts work,’” Saltzman said. “[I blew her] kisses when she got into the car and I said, ‘I’m so grateful you’re okay, and I’m so happy you’re all back together.”

Xu has been safely reunited with her family. NBC15 News spoke with Xu’s daughter over the phone Wednesday. She said she’s grateful to Saltzman for finding her mother and helping get her home.

You can sign up for push alerts, like Silver Alerts for NBC15′s top stories sent right to your phone when you download the NBC15 News app on your smart phone.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.