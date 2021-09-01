Advertisement

Sunny Through Midweek

September Starts Wednesday
Tonight Forecast
Tonight Forecast(WMTV)
By Brian Doogs
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A weak disturbance is clipping the area this afternoon and evening. This will keep the clouds and some sprinkles or areas of drizzle around. Any rain chances will wrap up by midnight with clearing skies moving in after that. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 50s.

High Pressure will dominate the weather through the middle of the week. Sunny skies Wednesday will give way to mostly sunny skies Thursday. Highs will be seasonable and into the upper 70s.

Our next weathermaker arrives late Friday with a chance of showers and storms. This will be the start of a more active stretch of weather through the holiday weekend.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: Wisconsin Dells' website)
Four Ho-Chunk casinos remain closed
FILE
Catholic leaders issue new guidance for those looking to be exempt from vaccines for religious reasons
5 Wisconsin men arrested in undercover human trafficking investigation
More Wis. counties move into very high COVID-19 activity levels
A police car.
5 arrested in Baraboo drug search

Latest News

Pleasant weather will continue for most of the rest of the week.
Pleasant Weather Over the Next Several Days
Next 7-Days
Pleasant Week Ahead
More pleasant conditions are expected over the next several days with lower humidity and lots...
Sunny and Pleasant
Tonight Forecast
Beautiful Start To The Week