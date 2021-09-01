Sunny Through Midweek

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A weak disturbance is clipping the area this afternoon and evening. This will keep the clouds and some sprinkles or areas of drizzle around. Any rain chances will wrap up by midnight with clearing skies moving in after that. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 50s.

High Pressure will dominate the weather through the middle of the week. Sunny skies Wednesday will give way to mostly sunny skies Thursday. Highs will be seasonable and into the upper 70s.

Our next weathermaker arrives late Friday with a chance of showers and storms. This will be the start of a more active stretch of weather through the holiday weekend.

